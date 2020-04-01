State’s Cong MLAs contribute Rs 15 lakh each

DEHRADUN, 31 March (IANS): Eleven Congress MLAs in Uttarakhand have contributed Rs 15 lakh each from their MLA funds to help the needy and buy medical equipment in their respective constituencies to fight coronavirus amid the nationwide lockdown.The Party’s Uttarakhand unit chief Pritam Singh said that Leader of Opposition Indira Hridayesh and Harish Dhami would contribute Rs 20 lakh, each. He said that the Congress had directed itsleaders and public representatives down to the block level to help the poor and the needy amid the lockdown. Party supporters were providing food to the needy, with the situation more acute in the state’s districts in the plains, like Haridwar, Nainital, Dehradun and Udham Singh Nagar. Congress MLAs were holding fort in their respective segments, he said. Singh said that since the state government was sending stranded migrants back to Gujarat, those stuck there should also be brought back. He said he had written a letter in this regard to the BJP government in Uttarakhand. Singh said that his party was playing its role as an effective opposition in the current crisis.