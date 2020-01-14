Subodh & Monal crowned Mr & Miss UK 2020

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 13 Jan: The grand finale of ‘Mr & Miss Uttarakhand 2020’ was held at Hotel Solitaire. Subodh Uniyal won the title of Mr Uttarakhand 2020, while Monal Raj Bisht was crowned Miss Uttarakhand 2020. Kashish Chopra and Avin Tyagi were the 1st runners-up, while Tripti Dabral and Rohan Raja were awarded the 2nd runners- up position. Several sub-title winners were also announced on the occasion. Naresh Bisht was given the title of Face of Uttarakhand. Srishti Bisht was awarded the title of Miss Bollywood, while Kamakshi Kapil was presented the title of Miss Fashion Icon. Tripti Dabral was titled Miss Popular, Cherry Saxena adjudged Miss Ramp Walk, Kashish Chopra declared Miss Media Choice, while Aanchal was awarded the title of Miss Photogenic. Avin Tyagi was awarded the title of Mr Bollywood, while Saksham Negi was declared Mr Popular. Tanishqe Rai was given the title of Mr Ramp Walk, with Asad Hasan Khan becoming Mr Intellectual, and Subodh Uniyal was adjudged Mr Photogenic, while Neel Rawat was given declared Mr Dashing. The judges were Akash Gupta, Mr Earth Abhishek Kapoor and Deepa Arya. Contestants from all over Uttarakhand as well as other cities such as Delhi and Mumbai actively participated in the pageant. All the participating contestants went through 7-day- long extensive training under professionals from the fashion industry. After competing in several sub-contests, the participants competed against each other in the grand finale for the titles of Mr Uttarakhand and Miss Uttarakhand. Gaurav Singh said, “Mr & Miss Uttarakhand is not just a random pageant, it is an effort to connect our fellow Uttarakhandis with their roots. The winners emerged today will work for several causes to promote and preserve the rich culture and heritage of our state, Uttarakhand.”