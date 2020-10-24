Successful Cochlear Implant Surgeries held via Veria Technique at Mahant Hospital

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 23 Oct: Successful Cochlear Implant surgeries of two children have been done at Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital, here.

Hussain, aged 3 years 8 months (male), a resident of village Kulrikhera, Behat, Saharanpur, and Shaurya, aged 2 years (male), a resident of village Santry, Patti Chouras, Tehsil Kirtinagar, Tehri Garhwal, were the two cases that underwent Cochlear Implant surgery at the hospital.

These surgeries were mentored by ‘Padma Shri’ awardee Prof Dr Jitendra Mohan Hans of New Delhi. These surgeries were conducted through the ‘veria technique’, which is most advanced technique for Cochlear Implantation.

This was made possible under the guidance of HOD, ENT, Mahant Indiresh Hospital, Dr Tripti M Mamgain. The OT team comprised ENT surgeons Dr Mamgain, Dr Apoorva Pandey, Dr Parvendra Singh, Dr Pallavi, Dr Kanika and Dr Akanksha.

“Cochlear Implant Surgeries have been conducted successfully in our hospital in the past, also, but it is for the first time that the surgery was conducted through the ‘veria technique’, which is the most advanced and modern being used by top ENT surgeons across the world. This surgery is not only useful for deaf and mute children by birth but also beneficial for post lingually deaf patients. These surgeries were conducted under two different government schemes, ESIC (Employees’ State Insurance Corporation) empanelment and ADIP (Assistance to Disabled Persons for Purchasing/Fitting of aids/appliances), in which all the expenses were paid by the government. These surgeries were conducted with perfect timing during COVID-19 pandemic as any delay in surgeries would have resulted into neural plasticity in which the brain forgets to recognise the sounds. It gives me immense happiness that we have handled these two cases successfully and, hopefully, we will conduct many more in the near future. In both the operated children, the implant has been switched on and they have started hearing. Speech Therapy of both the children has started, after which, they will be able to speak also,” revealed Dr Tripti M Mamgain.