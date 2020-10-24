Summerhill International celebrates virtual Dussehra

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 22 Oct: A virtual celebration of Dussehra was held at Summerhill International School here, today, to celebrate the victory of good over evil. The programme began with ‘Shri Ram Stuti’ and a message on Dussehra by Inaya Bansal of Class 2.

To mark Rama’s victory over Ravana and to reinforce the message that good always triumphs over evil, each student was asked to reflect on any one habit which he/she would like to give up, as that habit does not do good to anybody. Students were asked to write it on paper slips and make a resolution to shun it.

This activity was followed by a ‘Puppet Show’ by Asha Reiki and Namrata Gupta.

Hindi and English speeches by students Dipransha and Bhavishya followed. They spoke on why Dussehra is celebrated and its significance. The highlight of the show was the Craft Activity done by Play Group, Nursery, Junior KG and Senior KG children.

It was stated that celebration of festivals by the school not only generates an atmosphere of fun and joy but also reinforces the strong message behind the event.