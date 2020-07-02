‘Swacchta Pakhwada’ begins at ONGC Dehradun

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 1 Jul: ONGC Dehradun is observing its ‘Swacchta Pakhwada’ from 1 to 15 July. ONGCians, following social distancing, took a ‘swacchta’ pledge and promised to keep the environment clean and healthy at Green Hills, Dehradun.

Various programmes are being organised keeping in view the COVID-19 pandemic.

GGM- HCA and Head, Infrastructure, Vipul Kumar Jain administered the pledge in Hindi and English.

GM(HR)–Incharge, CSR, RR Dwivedi, GM – Incharge Infocom, Rajneesh Badoni, GM- Incharge, HR-ER, N Mahalingam, GM(E&T)- EA to HCA Kamlesh Dobhal were also present on the occasion.