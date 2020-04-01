Tablighi men might have infected several in U’khand as well

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

DEHRADUN, 31 Mar: Sources claimed that among the members of the Tablighi Jamaat who have been quarantined in New Delhi, today, after being suspected of having symptoms akin to Corona infection are also some people from Uttarakhand. It is learnt that at least 24 quarantined persons are from Haridwar district, while at least 2 are from Dehradun. However, what is worrisome is the fact that many of those who had attended the Jamaat’s congregation between 13 and 15 March had already returned to their home states and it is yet to be ascertained how many of them were from Uttarakhand and from where in the state.

Sources claim that at least 11 such persons belong to a village near Bhagwanpur town near Roorkee and returned some days ago. It is yet to be confirmed whether the state government and the Haridwar district administration are looking for these men in order to conduct tests and to quarantine them. There is a danger of possible spread of Corona if they are not immediately located and quarantined.