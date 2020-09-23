“Taking care of one’s health is mandatory,” Col Guha

Day 6 of Induction Prog at Graphic Era

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 22 Sep: Motivational speaker and lifestyle coach Colonel Gautam Guha (Retd) said, today, that health is the most important part of human life and, in order to achieve good healthy living, it is mandatory to make the necessary effort. Col Guha addressed the students of Graphic Era University over a webinar the 6th day of the induction programme.

The fresh batch of all three campuses of Graphic Era University and Graphic Era Hill University, Dehradun, Haldwani and Bhimtal took part in this online session. Col Guha said that one cannot change their age, but can work on their body. He advised the youngsters to take a good care of their mental and physical health.

Col Guha shared the story of his spinal injury that led to obesity, diabetes, hypertension, etc., and how he combated these problems.