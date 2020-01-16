Tarun Vijay begins cleaning work at Kamban birthplace

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 15 Jan: BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Tarun Vijay celebrated Pongal at Madurai, today, and said it is a festival of social harmony. He promised on the occasion to establish a statue of Thiruvalluvar at Kashi under the programme ‘From Kaveri Banks to Thiagaraja Samadhi at Kashi. He also said that Kamban Medhu near Tanjavur would be developed as a National Culture Centre. He began the cleaning and beautification of Poet Kamban’s birthplace, which is presently lying in ruins.