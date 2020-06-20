Tarun Vijay, CEO Tanu Jain pay tribute to Galwan Martyrs

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 19 Jun: The Chief Executive Officer of the Dehradun Cantonment Board, Tanu Jain, organised a function at the Cheerbagh ‘Shaurya Sthal’ here, today, to pay tribute to the martyrs of Galwan Valley, Ladakh.

The event was presided over by President of the ‘Shaurya Sthal’ and former RS MP Tarun Vijay.

On the occasion Vijay saluted the valor and courage of the twenty soldiers and Colonel Satish Babu and said this is the time when we must act as Citizen Soldiers. Each one must perform his or her duty to make India stronger and atm-nirbhar. This Diwali we must dedicate our Puja to soldiers and use only made in India Lakshmi and Ganesh. Using imported Ganesha will be a sin he said.

He exhorted that every temple. Mosque. Church. Gurudwara must offer prayers for the safety and well being of soldiers. It is the soldier who defends us and ensures we pray to Gods in safety, hence our faith must include a daily prayer for the soldiers he said.

Tanu Jain said it’s the duty of all of us to pay homage to soldiers and emulate their valour and courage. She said work on War Memorial is progressing well and Army Chief’s gifted murals are being installed as well as guns.

War veteran and renowned Gurkha warrior Gen Ram Pradhan said our soldiers sacrificed while hunting enemy in the hardest.

Their sacrifice will not go in vain. They are symbols of patriotism and bravery.

Present on the occasion were senior Army officers, all members of the Cantonment Board, President, Gorkhali Sudhar Sabha, Padam Thapa and others. Floral tribute was paid to the martyrs whilst maintaining social distancing.