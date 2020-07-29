Taxi owners seek concessions from Govt

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 28 Jul: Sunder Singh Panwar, Secretary of the Mussoorie Taxi Car Owner Association, said today that a delegation met Deputy Transport Commissioner SK Singh to resolve road tax and fitness related problems of commercial vehicles.

He said that, during the lockdown, the taxis and all commercial vehicles were non-operational. There had been no earnings because of the absence of tourists. He said that, in the past, government had exempted 3 months’ road tax, which was not enough. The commercial vehicle owners are demanding exemption of road tax for 2 years from the government. The government was offering only 6 months rebate, which was not just. He said that, if their demands are not met, then all the commercial vehicle owners would submit their vehicle papers to the transport department. He reminded that the commercial vehicle owners had bought their vehicles with loans. They had also demanded that a one-year exemption also be given on depositing the installments of the loans, and that interest on the loan amount also be waived.

He added that all the procedures at the RTO were now online, but the department’s software was not working. Vehicle owners were facing lots of problems as a result.

Present on the occasion were Tour Travel Association President Jagdish Singh, Secretary Yogesh Aggarwal, Bhagwan Singh, Deepak Bhatt, Veer Singh Rana, Rakesh Khanduja, Rajendra Kala, Rajendra Singh Bhandari, Pramod Nautiyal, Manoj Bhandari, Ranjit Yadav, Anoop, and others.