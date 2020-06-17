Taxi Owners seek Govt relief

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

MUSSOORIE, 16 Jun: The Mussoorie Taxi Owners’ Association has demanded a sum of Rs 5000, each, from the state government for drivers and operators of commercial vehicles as financial assistance and waiving of 2 years’ road tax. This would compensate somewhatfor the losses caused to owners of taxis and other commercial vehicles during the lockdown.

It has opposed the state government’s announcement giving Rs 1000 as financial assistance to the driver-operators, and waiver of 3 months’ road tax.

Association Secretary Sundar Singh Panwar said that regarding the demands a meeting was held with Chief Minister’s advisor Dhirendra Panwar and it was agreed to waive 1 year for road tax, but the financial help demanded was rejected. He urged the CM to reconsider the financial assistance of Rs 5000 demanded. Relief on bank loans for purchase of vehicles had also been sought.