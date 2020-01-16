Team efforts needed to address rising menace of cancer: Prof Ravi Kant

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

RISHIKESH, 15 Nov: “Cancer is fast becoming an epidemic in India and combined team efforts are required to control this menace,” said Prof Ravi Kant, Director and CEO of AIIMS Rishikesh, at a two-day training workshop organised by the cancer surgery department. This two-day training course is to train young surgeons in managing patients with advanced oral cancer. Dr Pankaj Garg, Senior Cancer Surgeon, highlighted that the cancer surgery department performed more than 1000 cancer surgeries in the last two years and is committed to providing all types of surgeries to cancer patients. Dr Manoj Gupta, Head of Radiation Oncology, stated that AIIMS Rishikesh is trying to establish an exclusive tower for cancer patients. It witnesses a large influx of patients from other states, also, such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Haryana. On the first day of the training workshop, the experts gave detailed lectures to the trainee surgeons on surgical techniques and surgery related problems and how these could be treated. Dr Swagnik Chakraborty of Tata Memorial Centre, Varanasi, Dr Hariram of King George Medical University (KGMU) Lucknow shared their experiences with the trainees. Around 30 trainee doctors from various specialties – Surgical Oncology, ENT, General Surgery, Neurosurgery, and Radiation Oncology attended the workshop. Medical Superintendent Dr Brahma Prakash, Head of Department of Surgical Oncology Prof SP Agarwal, Prof Brijendra Singh, Dr UB Mishra, Organising Secretary Dr Mahendra Pal Singh, Dr Dharma Ram, Dr Bhinyaram, Dr KS Ravi, Dr Salauddin Ansari, and others were present at the workshop.