Tehri Darbar celebrates Dussehra

By Our Staff Reporter

Tehri, 25 Oct: The old Durbar Trust celebrated the traditional festival of Dussehra here, today, with observance of traditional rituals. On this auspicious occasion, the ancient and important tradition of arms worship was also performed. Describing this tradition, Bhavani Pratap, a descendant of the Tehri court, who is currently the Chief Patron of the trust, described in detail that the beginning of this tradition was rooted in the Panwar dynasty of Garhwal state. Maharaja Kanakpal started the tradition of arms worship on the day of Dussehra from Chandpur Garhi, after which this tradition started to be celebrated with great pomp in Srinagar and Tehri via Devalgarh. The state of the Treasury was also announced on this day during the princely period. On this occasion, gifts were offered by Jagirdars and aristocrats from various areas. The worship of Kul Devi Rajrajeshwari was also held in the court.

Along with this, all the deities and heroes are also worshiped and remembered. Dussehra festival puja along with arms worship was conducted, today, by Rajguru Acharya Krishna Nand Nautiyal using the Kedar Nath Brahma Kamal brought by Shailesh Nautiyal as prasad, and a Tulsi garland as prasad of Badri Vishal, brought by Harish Dimri. The traditional sacrifice was performed on this occasion by Col Alok Rawat.

Members of the royal family present included Thakur Bhavani Pratap, Thakur Kirti Pratap, Dr Yogamber Singh Barthwal, Mohan Singh Negi, Harish Dimri, Dr Archana Dimri, Kusum Rawat, Badri Prasad Uniyal, Sagar Maharaj, etc. Along with this, Goddess Rajarajeshwari was also worshipped and the prayer offered that the present difficulties being faced by the nation be overcome soon.