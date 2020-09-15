Tehri will miss DM Ghildiyal post his transfer to PMO

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 Sep: District Magistrate of Tehri, Mangesh Ghildiyal, who has been selected for central deputation as Under Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) will be missed by the people of Uttarakhand. He was certainly among the most popular IAS officers in the state and the most easily accessible. Currently posted as DM, Tehri Garhwal, the 2012 cadre IAS officer Ghildiyal has built an impeccable reputation as a pro-people and a hard working officer. He never shied away from long tours and even walking long distances during official duty in the hills. He also played a crucial role in the reconstruction of Kedarnath Dham as DM, Rudraprayag. He also took strict action on several occasions against the operators of helicopter services to Char Dham on complaints of overcharging and other irregularities.

Ghildiyal is the second IAS officer from Uttarakhand Cadre to be serving in the PMO. Earlier, Shatrughna Singh, too, had served with the PMO though in a much more senior position as Secretary to the PM.

It may be recalled that the PMO had on Saturday cleared the appointment of three Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers in the PMO following their clearance from the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC). Raghuraj Rajendran, a Madhya Pradesh cadre IAS officer of 2004 batch has been appointed as Director in the PMO. He was earlier serving as Private Secretary to the Minister for Steel and Petroleum and Natural Gas (Dharmendra Pradhan) in the Ministry of Steel.

Amrapali Kata, Andhra Pradesh cadre IAS officer of 2010 batch, has been appointed as Deputy Secretary in the PMO. She was serving as Deputy Secretary in the Cabinet Secretariat. Mangesh Ghildiyal who is an Uttarakhand cadre IAS officer of the 2012 batch, has been appointed as Under Secretary in the PMO.