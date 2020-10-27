Temper Tantrum?

State Forest Minister Harak Singh Rawat has announced he doesn’t plan to contest elections any more after having been an MLA for over thirty years, even though he would ‘remain in politics’. No, Ram Rajya has not yet arrived! In the same breath, he has also announced he could be persuaded to do so by the party if really, really required. Nobody is, of course, taking his word at face value. Not even the Chief Minister, who chose to blame the media for ‘Narad-like’ misrepresentation of Harak Singh’s words to create trouble within the ruling BJP.

It is just that the state assembly elections are approaching and Harak Singh is taking an early position. He is among the few politicians who has had a substantially independent vote base that allowed him during his career to change parties with considerable dexterity and almost impeccable timing. So, he began with the BJP, shifted to the BSP, then the Congress and back to the BJP, always landing on his feet. There have been several controversies that would have taken down a lesser man, but he charted a deft course to where he is now. His present position is a clear warning to the leadership of the BJP that he is not to be taken for granted, and a signal to other discontented MLAs and ministers to rally around if they wish. After all, if the large scale defection from the Congress could so decisively shift the mandate in the BJP’s favour during the previous election, there is no reason why the reverse cannot happen.

Harak Singh is probably feeling slighted because he was replaced from the chairmanship of a board that most people will not even have heard of. The BJP leadership is hopeful that a meeting between him and the CM, which was slated for Sunday, would help sort out the problem. State BJP President Bansidhar Bhagat has also attempted to paper over the emerging cracks by praising the Forest Minister’s spirit of sacrifice. Indeed, but charity is believed likely to begin from home with speculation that Rawat’s daughter-in-law is being groomed to pick up his political mantle. With rumours already making the rounds that he could join the Aam Aadmi Party, the relative non-entities at the helm in that organisation (likely to be marginalised if he were to do so) are scampering to put a brave face on things by establishing the rules of entry. As if he would care!

The BJP has a hard ideological core that will endure only so many tantrums before it hits back. What strategies will be adopted by both will become clear soon enough and will signal the shape of politics to come.