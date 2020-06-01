Test reports of ministers awaited: Ashish Srivastava

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 1 Jun: District Magistrate Dr Ashish Kumar Srivastava today informed that samples of all the persons who had come in direct or indirect contact with Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj on 29 May had been collected and had been sent for COVID testing. He said that a list of dignitaries and the personnel who attended the meeting has been received and their swab samples had been collected already and sent for testing. He added that information about their contact with other persons was also being obtained so that all possible infected or risk persons could be identified and tested for Corona infection.

Srivastava added that following the reports, action would be taken in accordance with the orders and directtions issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India. He added that people coming from the Red Zone were being quarantined. It may be recalled that Nainital had been declared Red Zone only yesterday.