Thai Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn visits IMA

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 13 Feb: In furtherance of Indo-Thai engagement and Defence Corporation, Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn of Thailand visited IMA here, today, with a 20 member delegation of Thai diplomats and senior dignitaries. She interacted with the Commandant, Lt Gen JS Negi, and held a range of discussions on the training and administration aspects. Princess Sirindhorn has also been an instructor and teaches history at Chulachomklao Royal Military Academy (CRMA). In 1996, she was promoted in Thailand to the highest military rank “General”; subsequently in 2000, she was conferred the title “Professor” for her knowledge and expertise in historical subjects. The visiting dignitary and the delegation were also briefed on training being imparted at the Indian Military Academy to the Indian and a large number of Foreign Gentlemen Cadets. This was followed by a windshield tour of the entire training facilities along with Chutintorn Gongsakdi, Ambassador of Thailand. The delegation appreciated the training infrastructure at the Academy and also commended the training staff on imparting high standard of military training to the Gentlemen Cadets, which is held in high esteem across the world. While evincing keen interest in the training content and methodology, the Princess conveyed her gratitude and appreciation to the entire staff at IMA for hosting the delegation with such warmth. She expressed keen desire on behalf of Thailand to take Defence cooperation with India to the next level. The delegation was keen to commence formal exchange programmes between Indian Military Academy and Chulachomklao Royal Military Academy, Thailand. The visit culminated with a ceremonial guest lunch at IMA Officers Mess, which provided the opportunity for the delegation to interact with instructional staff of IMA. India & Thailand have in the recent past also been conducting military training together. In September 2019, a joint military exercise was held at Umroi in Meghalaya as part of ‘Maitree 2019’. The aim of the exercise was joint training of troops in counter terrorism operations in both jungle and urban terrain. Both countries are keen to further strengthen these engagements.