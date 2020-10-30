‘The Pickup Artist’ to release in Doon today

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 29 Oct: ‘The Pickup Artist’, the directorial debut of Rohit Arora that made waves in film festivals internationally, was released in Indian Cinemas on 16 October, right when cinemas opened their doors for the audience. It will be screened in Doon from tomorrow in PVR theatres.

The movie won 2 Remi Awards, instantly placing Rohit in the league of Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, Ang Lee, Coen Brothers, Francis Ford Coppola and David Lynch.

The plot summary on IMDB reads “The Curious case of missing girls investigated by a Maniac Cop”.

The movie stars theatre performers like Dev Chauhan (Sonchiriya fame),

Siddharth Bharadwaj (Delhi Crime and Paatal Lok fame), Lokesh Mittal (Brij Mohan Amar Rahe fame), Aanchal Chauhan (Kabir Singh fame), Vijay Kumar Dogra (Sonchiriya fame), Gandharv Dewan (Zoya Factor Fame) and several newcomers like Samapti Patra, Jasneet Kooner, Saasha Aery, Anahita Bhooshan and Smriti Sahni. It also marks the movie debut of casting director Dhruv Khurana. Music of the film is done by Bonnie Chakraborty and is co-produced by writer Pankaj Uniyal. The Pickup Artist is produced under the Banner of Roar Picture Company and is the first fresh film releasing after lockdown.

Ashok Purang agreed to be a Consultant for The Pickup Artist. He is the Creative Producer of Filmistaan, Associate Producer of Amitabh Bachchan starrer AB AANI CD (Marathi) and Associate Producer of Manoj Bajpayee starrer Bhonsle.