Third Eye Photo Exhibition and Competition

VoW 2020 : 4 weeks to go!

By Avinash Chandra Joshi

Valley of words has been curating The Third Eye Photo Exhibition, since its first edition in 2017. The first exhibition was inaugurated by legendary Himalayan photographer Ashok Dilwali who also contributed his pictures for the exhibition. Another important contributor was 92 year old Swami Saundaryananda ji who has been working in the Himalayas specially the Gangotri Glacier for the last 60 years. Others were Ashok Das, Anup Shah and Deepankar Aron besides many other local photographers.

Anup Shah has been our regular contributor in all the editions and was awarded Padmashree in 2020. The second edition in 2018 continued the focus on Himalayas and included works of Threesh Kapoor, Bhumesh Bharti and some other photographers from Uttarakhand. The Third Edition in 2019 gave lot of encouragement to the budding photographers wherein lots of youngsters participated and the theme was enriched by the inclusion of long exposure night photography. Third Eye has come of age and in its latest version due to Covid-19 the physical form of photography has not been possible and due to pandemic conditions, the exhibition is being conducted in virtual mode. This year VOW has instituted Photography awards as well with special focus on school students to capture their creativity and techno-vision. The competition is still on and this year’s theme is “COVID – When nature is healing itself”. We all are aware that Covid times initially provided an excellent opportunity to Nature to heal itself, in the absence of active human interference, when wild animals started entering the human habitat, and we saw cleaner rivers, lakes and skies.

The awards have been named, The Red Rabbit Award and instituted in the memory of Lt. Col. Ranjeev Lal of the 99 Field Regiment, Corps of Artillery, Indian Army (Retd.), who laid down his life while carrying out flood relief operations in Uttarakhand in August 2019. A recipient of the Hill Ratna Award from the Govt. of Uttarakhand, Col. Lal was an ardent nature lover and a keen participant of VoW. This award aspires to instil that same passion in the youth of today.

With a total of 10 prizes and total prize money of almost a lac of rupees, the competition hopes to provide an opportunity to nature lovers to share their ‘eureka’ moments with a wider audience and bring to people a sense of all the various aspects of Nature – be it its fire or its fury, its bounties or its deprivations, its preservation or its degradation.

The awards will be given in two categories:

I. Under 18 years of age (students):

1 st prize of INR 15,000 + Certificate

2 nd prize of INR 10,000 + Certificate

3 rd prize of INR 7,000 + Certificate

4 Consolation prizes of INR 3,000 each + Certificate

II. Above 18 years of age:

1 st prize of INR 15,000 + Certificate

2 nd prize of INR 10,000 + Certificate

3 rd prize of INR 7,000 + Certificate

Participants can email their entries to redrabbitphoto@valleyofwords.org with the following

Details:

Name:

Age:

Gender:

Address:

Titles of the images:

All images have to be high resolution. You can submit upto 5 images. Entry is free.

COVID 19 is the perfect opportunity for you to maintain your social distancing from people but get up close and personal with nature in all its forms. And the VoW Red Rabbit awards offer the perfect platform for you to capture and share your visual experience with us. A passing cloud, a hopping squirrel, grass growing on unused playgrounds or floods and wildfires, anything that catches your eye is worth a click. Just remember, the submission deadline is 31st October 2020. So get set, aim and shoot.

Curator:

Avinash Chandra Joshi

Madhulika Mohta