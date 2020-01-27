This year is important for Uttarakhand: Governor

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 25 Jan: Governor Baby Rani Maurya extended greetings to the people of the State on the occasion of Republic Day. In her message Maurya said that “This year is very important for Uttarakhand. This year we will complete 20 years of state foundation. Basic facilities like roads, electricity, water and health should be provided in rural and remote areas for the overall development of the State. Necessary policy reforms are being done by State Government for the purpose.

She further said that women are the backbone of the development of the State. Development of the state is being encouraged by providing adequate education and employment opportunities to women. We should pay attention on the health and nutrition of children along with women. Poshan Abhiyan is being run in the State by improving nutrition level of children and pregnant women.

Maurya said that safety of women and girls is also an important issue. Female foeticide is a sin and crime. Today, daughters have proved that if they get equal opportunity of education and employment, they are no less than anyone. Women should get equal opportunity, respect and safety at home and work place. Tourism has been given status of industry in the state. Home stay scheme should be connected with employment creation and economic growth in rural areas.

Governor further said that Prime Minister has set target to double the income of farmers by 2022. “Soil to Market” policy has been implemented in the Uttarakhand for this purpose. Farmers should work in organic farming sector and contribute to make Uttarakhand fully organic State. She said that quality of school and higher education should be improved more in the State. Each university has been directed to adopt a village and develop it as model smart village.

Governor said that Uttarakhand water policy 2019 has been implemented in the state. Prime Minister has announced “Jal Jeevan Mission” scheme to make available water at every house in rural areas. We all should contribute hundred percent for this great purpose.