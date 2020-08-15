Those who unite with full strength, never face disappointment: Dr Ghanshala

Foundation Day celebrated at Graphic Era Deemed University

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 Aug: The 13th Foundation Day of Graphic Era Deemed University was celebrated with great simplicity, here, today. In view of the Corona pandemic this year, a video message of the Chairman of Graphic Era Group, Prof Dr Kamal Ghanshala, was released in place of the usual grand ceremony to mark the occasion. Well-wishers, however, continued congratulating Dr Ghanshala till late in the evening.

It was today, 12 years ago, that the Graphic Era Institute of Technology was awarded deemed university status by the central government. In his video message on the occasion, Dr Ghansala, while sharing his experiences of the 27-years-old Graphic Era journey, said that those who remain focused on their goals and unite with full strength, never face disappointment in life.

Dr Ghanshala said that the journey of Graphic Era, which started 27 years ago from a small computer centre, has expanded to two universities, their four campuses, an under construction medical college and is constantly moving towards new destinations. He added that Graphic Era has set several records one after the other and amid this passion of setting up new goals every time, there has been no time to rejoice.

He credited the success of Graphic Era to his family’s dedicated support, people who helped him move in the right direction, the teachers, hard-working students, alumni and all students’ parents. On this occasion, Dr Ghansala also remembered renowned educationist and former Director General of Graphic Era, the late Prof KP Nautiyal.