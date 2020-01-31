THPS celebrates Basant Panchmi

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 30 Jan: Basant Panchmi was celebrated in the library of ‘The Himalayan Public School’, here, today. Among the dignitaries present were school Chairman Dr Aditya Arya, Secretary Archita Choudhary, Vice Chairman (Finance) Ayush Vardhan Arya and Principal Dr Ena Banerjee along with the staff members clad in yellow attire and the students.

Programme started with offering of flower to the Maa Saraswati statue, followed by singing of Saraswati Vandana by the choir. A speech in Hindi was also delivered by Prakash Chandra, Hindi (TGT).