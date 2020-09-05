To My Mentor With Love

By Dr S GANGULI

It is commonly heard that in a lifetime we all meet at least five people who have a long lasting impact on our lives. I can proudly count myself amongst those lucky few who have been the beneficiaries of the investment of many mentors.

I have been trained under many Gurus but the one who has made the biggest contribution to my personal and professional growth is none other than Dr.Santrupt B. Misra, CEO, Birla Carbon; Director, Chemicals & Director, Group HR, Aditya Birla Management Corporation Private Limited, an International Corporate figure with the heart of a teacher. My mentor, role model, advisor, trusted friend, motivator, teacher, visionary and above all the one who always stood by me through thick and

thin.

Reminiscing back on my association with exceptional

leaders like Dr. Misra, I have observed several attributes that set him apart…. I vividly remember, it was December 2, 2001, I was offered an appointment letter for my new assignment as the Chief Education Officer of the Aditya Birla Group. This was my first venture in the Corporate World, after working in The Doon School

for nearly twenty five years. I can never forget how he honoured my stature and seniority and gave me an opportunity to work under his wings, perhaps envisioning how mentorship of people like him would help me tread the path of corporate world smoothly, besides, conforming my strong belief that mentorship

transcends age, a classic example of the mentor being

much younger than the mentee.

It is next to impossible to pen down all the things I have

learnt from Dr Misra.

The corporate world was completely alien to me. If not for his guidance I cannot even imagine how I would have survived in this business world. He taught me the ins and outs. From the minutest things like how important it is to acknowledge every email or text, no matter where you are or in which situation. Not only did he induct me into the Corporate World, but facilitated and taught me how to run educational institutions in a corporate manner, introducing accountability, delegation and empowerment of all stake holders and meeting everybody at a common platform.