Tourists’ behaviour risks lives

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 10 Aug: Monsoon is at its peak in the state. Normal life has been affected due to continuous rains. Mussoorie is also receiving continuous rains due to which the rivers and streams are in spate. The Mussoorie-Dehradun Road has also been closed at many places. Landslides are happening at many places.

Despite this, tourists are reaching Mussoorie. Not only this, they are also entering the flowing springs putting their lives at risk. Due to continuous rains, all the small and big rivers and rivulets are dangerously overflowing. Waterfalls have sprung up at some places. Tourists from places like Haryana and Delhi are seen bathing and having fun under the waterfalls on the Mussoorie Dehradun route. Tourists from Haryana say that they had come to visit Mussoorie and now they were ready to return, but they have had to stop due to debris on the road. In such a situation, they are enjoying the waterfalls. There is also a risk of stones coming down the hillsides. As such, precautions are necessary at all levels.