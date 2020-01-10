Trade Unions protest ‘anti-worker’ policies, impact functioning of banks, Govt offices

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 8 Jan: The functioning of banks, insurance companies and government offices was considerably affected in the state, today, owing to the strike called by the Trade Unions to protest against ‘anti-worker’ laws, privatisation and demanding restoration of the old pension scheme, equal pay for equal work for contract and daily workers, a minimum wage of Rs 21,000 per month, etc.

Members of these trade unions gathered to protest at the Parade Ground and demonstrated outside the PNB branch in Astley Hall. CPI (M) activists raised slogans at the Gandhi Park gate. Allahabad Bank employees protested at the Clock Tower.

In Haridwar, workers demonstrated at Rishikul Ayurved College. The bank employees were also out on the streets. Trade unions took out a rally at the Chandracharya Chowk, as also in BHEL.

In Haldwani, the protestors gathered at Buddha Park. Farmers came out to protest in Rudrapur and stopped trolleys transporting sugarcane.

According to CITU Secretary Lekhraj, the protest obtained support from students, youths and government employees. CPI(M) Secretary Rajendra Purohit the nationwide strike focused on rising prices, unemployment and anti-people policies.

The Uttarakhand Medical & Sales Representatives Association also supported the strike. There was mixed response in Rishikesh. Power Corporation employees boycotted work till 5 p.m. They demonstrated at the Division Headquarters. Some banks did not even open in the morning causing inconvenience to consumers. Hydro Electric Association members also took part in the protest. Although the Roadways employees also extended support, the buses continued to ply.