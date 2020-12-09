Training course in Human Resource Management begins at CASFOS

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 7 Dec: The Central Academy for State Forest Service, Dehradun, is organising a six-day training for in- Service ACF, newly promoted SFS Officers and Senior FROs on the topic, ‘Human Resource Management’, from 7 to 12 December. The Course aims to orient the Forest Officers to the human resource issues in the Forest Departments.

Seventy-nine forest officers from Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal are participating in this course.

Sarita Kumari, Course Director, welcomed all the participants, the Principal and other faculty members. Principal Kunal Satyarthi, Dr C Ramesh, Lecturer, Abhilash Damodaran, Lecturer, Pradeep Wahule, Lecturer, and Dr T Beula Ezhil Mathi, Lecturer, were also present on this occasion. Kunal Satyarthi called upon all participants to contribute more to forest management in their own states by gaining knowledge on human resource development.

Dr Savita, PCCF(HoFF), Himachal Pradesh, was the Chief Guest at the function and inaugurated the training course. While addressing the inaugural session, Dr Savita emphasised on the skills that a forest manager should possess. She touched upon the need to understand the human resource related issues in the Forest Department.