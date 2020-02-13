Training in ‘Fire & Arson Investigation’ concludes at UPES

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 12 Feb: A day long technical programme on ‘Fire and Arson Investigation’ was organised by the ‘FSAI Students Chapter, UPES’ under the aegis of the ‘Department of Health Safety & Environmental Engineering (HSE)’, School of Engineering at the Bidholi campus of the University. The event, organised with the support of the ‘Fire & Security Association of India (FSAI), Delhi State Chapter’ witnessed participation by over 200 students and faculty members of the university. Uttarakhand’s renowned Plastic Surgeon and Padma Shri awardee Dr Yogi Aeron was the ‘Chief Guest’. Also present was the President of FSAI Delhi Chapter, Devendra Gill (who is also the GM Safety – Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited), as the expert for the technical session.

Welcoming the guests and participants, Dr Nihal Anwar Siddiqui, Head – HSE Department, UPES, stated that university has always advocated promoting and ensuring fire-safety at the workplace and has been encouraging young talents in this sphere. “UPES has pioneered in bringing industry and academia together for a meaningful discussion on several issues arising at the national and international levels and this day-long Technical Session, too, aims to enrich student learning which will help them not only in developing their careers but also contribute towards serving society at large,” he added.

Addressing the participants, Dr Yogi Aeron appreciated the ‘FSAI UPES Student Chapter’ in organising the event and shared his life experiences as a plastic surgeon with the students and faculty. “Plastic surgery is a surgical specialty involving the restoration, reconstruction or alteration of the human body. We can divide it into two main categories such as Reconstructive Surgery and Cosmetic Surgery. The Reconstructive Surgery category includes craniofacial surgery, hand surgery, microsurgery and the treatment of burns,” he disclosed. Dr Yogi mentioned a number of burn cases dealt by him and their care procedures, while stressing on critical burns and their effect whilst conducting investigations, human anatomy, types of burns and importance of body fluids and control of infections after burns, etc. He also talked about philanthropic activities.

Covering the technical features of the Fire & Arson Investigations, the ‘Session Expert’, Devendra Gill, cited various causes of fire and spoke about the important aspects that need to be incorporated during the fire investigations. Carrying out a brainstorming session with the students, later, he discussed different cases of fire and their investigation methods, identification of objective evidence with respect to arson like accelerant, Molotov Cocktail, etc., presenting the participants with learning that would upgrade their careers. “Arson isn’t usually done with intent of committing arson … but to conceal other acts of criminal behaviour,” he informed the participants, quoting the words of Doug Williams.

According to Arun Dhand, Senior Director, UPES, since its launch in 2018, the FSAI Student Chapter UPES has been organising such programmes. “FSAI represents Fire Protection, Life Safety, Security, Building Automation, Loss Prevention and Risk Management domains with over 6,000 members including leading 600+ Global and Indian corporates. UPES is the first and the only University in Uttarakhand to have a FSAI UPES Student Chapter,” he added.

The Vote of Thanks was proposed by Dr NA Siddiqui. Dr SM Tauseef, Dr BP Yadav, Prasenjit Mondal, Abhishek Nandan, Akshi Singh, Arun PA, Dr Madhuben Sharma, Dr Kanchan Deoli, Tabassum, Surendra V and V Krishnakanth were among the faculty members present on the occasion.