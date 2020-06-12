Tree plantation held at MPG College

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

MUSSOORIE, 11 Jun: The MPG College Students’ Union organised a tree plantation programme at the campus of the college. Principal SP Joshi was the Chief Guest on the occasion and planted several saplings of different species with the students.

At the same time, along with preserving the environment, there was a call to make people aware about not cutting trees. Students’ Union President Prince Panwar said that the college planted trees in the campus every year, because of which it had become green and beautiful. He said that under this campaign, fruit trees of different species were planted.

He said that huge buildings were being constructed in town by the land mafia cutting many precious trees, for which the local administration was also responsible along with the Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority. Many students including Amit Panwar, Aman Kandari, Gaurav Kandari, Shivam, Amit Kumar were present on this occasion.