Tree planting undertaken at Mussoorie Hospital

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 24 Jul: A tree planting programme was organised in the premises of the Mussoorie Sub District Hospital by International Mission for Human Rights.

The event was attended by the Chief Guest, Municipal Chairman Anuj Gupta. On this occasion, plants of fruit and shade trees of different species were planted. Rohit Prasad, Secretary, International Mission for Human Rights, said that the Mission is also planting trees from time to time in other parts of Mussoorie, while making everyone aware about conservation of the environment. He said that, during the Corona period, many changes had been observed in the environment for the better, proving how much damage is caused to it by human activity. He reminded that a campaign was started to clean the Ganga River at the cost of billions of rupees. During the Corona period, however, the Ganga became clean by itself.

The CMS of the Hospital, Dr Yatendra, said that life sprang from the environment and everyone had the responsibility to preserve it. All people needed to be aware of the environment’s needs. The social work being done by the International Mission for Human Rights was also appreciated. Present on the occasion were Naresh Anand, Vijay Ramola, Durga Nayal, Mamchand, Pooja Lal, Sunil Rauchela, Kavita Negi, Sandeep Aggarwal, Shiv Arora, Vinay Chaturvedi, Sunil Raturi, Gambhir Panwar, Dr Pradeep Rana, Dr Garima, Dr Khazan Singh Chauhan, Dr Bina, Dr Manisha Pundir, DS Rawat and many others.