Tribute paid to Baba Jaswant Singh Rawat

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 17 Nov: Tribute was paid at the Baba Jaswant Singh Gate near Patharia Pir Bridge here, today, on the death anniversary of 1962 Indo-China war veteran Jaswant Singh Rawat.

After the event, MLA Ganesh Joshi said the gate had been erected to preserve the memory of the martyr. He reiterated his resolve to ensure the people remembered the great sacrifice.

Martyr Jaswant Singh was born in village Bandyu in Pauri district. At the age of 19, he was recruited to the 4th Garhwal Rifles on 19 August, 1960. During the Indo-China War of 1962, a company of the fourth battalion was stationed at Noorang in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh. When the battalion was withdrawn, Baba Jaswant Singh, along with Trilok and Gopal Singh, and then two local girls, took on 300 Chinese soldiers for more than 72 hours.

Even today, at the memorial site of Jaswant Singh in Noorang, his army uniform is pressed every day, his shoes are polished and his food is also sent daily. His duty entry in the army register is still there and he is also promoted.

The Martyr’s brother, Vijay Singh Rawat, sister-in-law Madhu Rawat, Amit Rawat, Councilor Satyendra Nath, District Panchayat Vice President Deepak Pundir, Deepak Arora, Avneesh Kothari, Anuj Rohila, Sanjay Rana, Vijendra Uniyal, etc. were present on the occasion.