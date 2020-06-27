Tribute to the man who gave his best to the Tehri Dam project!

By Lt-Colonel BM Thapa (Retd)

I was posted at Tehri Hydro Development Corporation India Limited (THDCI Ltd) for 10 years, when late MPS Tyagi was General Manager.

He had enough past technical experience from PWD and BHEL before joining THDCI Ltd. He had dynamic qualities to speed up the prestigious Tehri Dam project inspite of various major administrative and technical hazards. Initially the project was being delayed due to frequent dharnas at the Coffer Dam by Sunderlal Bahuguna, a great environmentalist and also locals of Tehri who never wanted to shift themselves or their administrative offices and courts, etc., to New Tehri Town from old Tehri Town due to their sentimental values but late MPS Tyagi handled the situation so well that entire old Tehri Govt. offices were shifted over night which no one could dream of and I was one of them who was assigned this major task. Thus later Tehri Dam project started to progress with leaps and bounds under such a dynamic personality.

As an overall in charge of Tehri Dam project, he got the prestigious Coffer Dam constructed, overcoming all controversies and frequent agitations at the construction site by locals. 125 villages got affected while constructing Tehri Dam, and in that few villages got fully submerged and others got partially submerged, therefore rehabilitation of villagers was a major problem. It was the biggest rehabilitation project which our country had ever faced. Late Tyagi’s act of diligence, commitment, brilliant ability with best planning, made it possible for the Tehri Dam Project to become a unique success story, achieving the rehabilitation of 5012 families of fully submerged villages, 3998 families of partially submerged villages and 280 families affected due to construction of Koteshwar Dam. In total 9292 families were happily rehabilitated and well settled around Uttarakhand capital. Tehri Dam achieved the distinction of being the largest in Asia and sixth largest in the World.

Therefore his dedicated work was appreciated by the then Prime Minister and Minister of Power in writing. As an engineer by profession and a gold medalist from Engineering College, topping in India in 1970, he notched 39 years of dedicated meritorious services in construction field through PWD, BHEL and finally retired from THDCI Ltd. Tehri Dam is presently generating 1513 MW and further going to generate 1000 MW.

Indeed, we lost a great leader and friend on 18th June 2020 at Haridwar where he was well settled with his family. His loss has left a deep void in THDCI Ltd family. He was a true dedicated die-hard engineer, who with his dynamic professionalism and effusive personality inspired many others. DV Singh, present Chairman and Managing Director of THDCI Ltd and all other members of THDCI Ltd extend their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and pray to the Almighty to grant peace to the departed soul.

He leaves behind his wife Aruna, son and daughter in law Manoj and Deepa Tyagi.