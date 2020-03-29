Tuesday’s lockdown relaxation withdrawn under Centre’s direction

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

DEHRADUN, 29 Mar: The relaxation that was announced in the state for 13 hours on 31 March, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., for inter-district movement of buses by the Uttarakhand Government now stands withdrawn. This fresh decision was announced by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, here, today. The decision has been apparently taken in view of the new orders issued by theUnion Home Ministry today banning all such travel and asking the states to ensure complete lockdown. Hence, now, the Corona Virus lockdown will remain imposed in the state on 31 March as well.

It may be recalled that during the past two days, huge crowds had gathered at the Ghazipur Delhi-UP Border and at Anand Vihar Delhi-UP Border with people waiting to be transported to their hometowns in Uttarakhand, UP and Bihar. Allegations have been made that some elements had spread rumours in Delhi that the lockdown would continue for several months and, hence, the workers stranded in Delhi ought to go back to their home towns. Some political parties have been accused of being behind this.

Following the gathering of many thousand persons at the Delhi-UP border, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had arranged transport facility for them and more than one thousand buses were pressed into service in order to deal with the sudden development. It is now learnt that all those transported within the past two days would be kept in quarantine by the UP Government before being allowed to go to their respective home towns or villages. Many political parties had started blaming Modi Government for the gathering of the thousands at the Delhi-UP Border while never bothering to question the Delhi Government whose prime responsibility it was to provide for them.

The situation forced the Centre to swing into action and a detailed order was, this afternoon, issued by the Union Home Department banning all inter district and inter-state travel. All the state governments have been asked to strictly enforce the lockdown and also to take care of the migrant population within their jurisdiction so that none go hungry or without a place to stay.

Following this, the Uttarakhand Government, which had taken a decision to allow inter-district travel within the state on 31 March, had to withdraw its permission. Now there would be complete lockdown even on 31 March without any relaxation for inter-district travel.