Twenty members nominated to Dehradun Nagar Nigam

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 3 Oct: Urban Development Department has nominated 20 members to the Dehradun Nagar Nigam Board, two years after the constitution of the Nagar Nigam Board. These nominations have been approved by the Governor of Uttarakhand. As the nomination of members in the Municipal Boards is a political process, BJP leaders including some past Municipal Councillors have been included in the list.

The names are Prashant Kharola, Vijendra Rawat, Sunita Thapa, Manju Kaushik, Bhupendra Dhaundiyal, Vimlesh Thakur, Vinay Rawat, Sarla Thapa, Satish Kapoor, Anil Rastogi, Swarn Singh Chauhan, Rajkumar Kakkar, Rakesh Juyal, Sanjay Khanduri, Yogendra Negi, Manmohan Chamoli, Sundar Singh Kothal, Rajesh Shankar, Vipin Rana and Sanjay Singhal.

In addition, 12 members have been nominated to Haridwar Nagar Nigam Board, and 8 to Kotdwar Nagar Nigam Board.