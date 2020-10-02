Twenty percent deficit rains recorded as Monsoon departs from U’khand

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Oct: The monsoon has departed from Uttarakhand for this season as per the normal schedule. However, twenty percent less rainfall was recorded this Monsoon season. This deficit of 20 percent ought to be considered a normal deviation as per standard parameters of the Meteorological Department.

Meteorological Department Director Bikram Singh announced, today, the departure of the monsoon from the state. Singh said that a deficit or excess of up to 19 percent from the normal range was considered to be normal deviation in meteorological terms and, therefore, 1 percent additional deficit would also be considered within the normal range of rainfall in the state. This level of fluctuation was not a reason for concern as the rainfall was fairly widespread and well spread over the monsoon period.

He added that the weather would be dry but partly cloudy in Uttarakhand over the course of the next few days. The maximum temperature in the plains was expected to be up to 32 deg C., but the hills would witness a significant drop in the day temperatures in the coming days. The minimum temperature recorded yesterday was 18.9 degree Celsius in Dehradun, 19.8 degree in Pantnagar, 14.5 degree in Mukteshwar and 15.2 degree Celsius in New Tehri.