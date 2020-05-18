Twin sisters from Uttarakhand clear PCS exam simultaneously

By SIMRAN KAPOOR

DEHRADUN, 19 May: Every year, lakhs of youngsters prepare for the PCS exam, but the ones with grit, determination, clarity and perseverance achieve what their hard work deserves. A living example of this are the twin sisters from Uttarakhand. The twins created history by qualifying together in PCS in the same year.

Yukta Mishra and Mukta Mishra, the twin sisters are currently serving in different districts of Uttarakhand. Yukta and Mukta are working as SDM in Narendranagar and Udham Singh Nagar respectively, while having worked in Almora earlier. Originally from Chamoli, they completed their education from Gopeshwar, Bareilly and Saharanpur. During graduation from Bareilly College, both of them took the exam for the post of Postal Assistant and having cleared it, started serving in the post office of Almora.

Despite being busy with post office work, both of them continued to prepare for PCS. This hard work also brought favorable results and in 2014, both the sisters not only passed the PCS exam together but also emerged toppers.

Before becoming SDM, Yukta and Mukta served as Transport Tax Officer and Postal Inspector respectively. Yukta Mishra and Mukta Mishra are counted amongst the able female officers of the hill, both of whom are role models for the Dev Bhoomi’s daughters. The promising Yukta and Mukta, while doing their work honestly, also contribute significantly in social activities.