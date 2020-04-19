Two more Corona cases take total number of positive cases in U’khand to 42

By Arun Pratap Singh

DEHRADUN, 18 Apr: After a lull of several days, it was second consecutive day today that new cases of Corona were detected in Uttarakhand. With two more persons detected with Corona today, the total number of Corona positive cases in Uttarakhand has gone up to 42 now. Both the fresh cases are from Roorkee in district Haridwar. Among the two positive cases detected today, one is a 39 year old lady while the second person is a 18 year old young man.

As per the information received, the woman is wife of a Jamati who had returned from Tablighi Jamat in Nizamuddin Markaz and had tested positive before her and was already in isolation. Her sample had been sent for testing on 15 April and today the report was received and it turned out to be positive. The woman belongs to village Manak Majra in district Haridwar. In addition to her husband, some others were also detected to be positive in the village and therefore the village had been sealed completely three days ago. As per the reports, 38 persons from this village are currently quarantined in a private hospital currently.

The second infected patient is a labourer by occupation and originally hails from district Hathras in Uttar Pradesh. He had reported sick on 15 April and had been quarantined in Haridwar along with his colleagues. His swab sample was also collected on 15 April and the report received today which turned out to be positive.

While nine of the patients have already been treated and discharged of Corona infection, one more person has tested negative for the second consecutive time today and is likely to be discharged late tonight.

Meanwhile, DG Health Dr Amita Upreti conducted a surprise inspection at Doon Medical College Hospital today. The Medical College Hospital is currently operating a 10 bed ICU for Corona patients while another 42 bedded ICU is being readied for possible additional requirements. It was informed that a 400 bed capacity is being readied for Corona patients at the Medical College Hospital. This is being done to deal with any eventuality. It was found that the Medical College Hospital had adequate stock of medicines, oxygen and all other equipment needed to treat Corona patients. Dr Upreti also conducted inspection of Premnagar Hospital.

In addition, according to a report reaching from Kalsi Block (Dehradun), four persons have been quarantined there including one woman. All the persons have a Tablighi Jamat connection and information in their respect had been received by the Tehsil administration from Delhi Police. Their samples had been collected and sent for testing.