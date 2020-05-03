Two new corona cases in U’khand take total to 60

DEHRADUN, 2 May: Two new Corona cases have been reported in Uttarakhand today. With this, the total number of corona positive cases in the state has gone up to 60. A truck driver in Rudrapur and a cancer patient in Dehradun were detected as Corona positive today. The Corona positive case from Dehradun is in respect of a resident of Chaman Vihar Colony who is a cancer patient undergoing treatment of cancer in a Delhi Hospital. He had recently returned from Delhi, possibly getting the infection in Delhi. As a result, Chaman Vihar Colony was sealed today and is likely to be declared as containment zone following confirmation of Corona infection of this resident from the colony. Due to this, the number of containment zones in Dehradun district will go up to nine now. This apart, there is a danger of Dehradun going back to the Red Zone as several cases have been reported in the district in past few days.

The second positive case is from Rudrapur, the headquarters of Udham Singh Nagar district. This person is 27 years old and was admitted to the district hospital. His sample was sent for examination and on Saturday it was confirmed to be corona positive. With this case, number of corona cases in Udham Singh Nagar district has gone up to 9. However 4 of them have already recovered and gone home. In Dehradun, the total number of corona cases has now gone up to 32 though 20 of them have already recovered and gone home.