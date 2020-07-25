U’chal University holds International Conference on Engineering Science & Technology

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Jul: An International Conference on Engineering, Science & Technology, held at Uttaranchal Institute of Technology (UIT), Uttaranchal University, in which more than eighty (80) research papers were presented by the distinguished authors and guest speakers, concluded today.

In the first session of the day, Dr Varun Kumar of NIT, Hamirpur, was invited to share his expertise on the subject of Solar Air Heater, in which he described its technical aspects, efficiency and effectiveness over its alternates. Subsequently, Dr SK Singhal from IIT Roorkee elaborated on the topic of hydro power. After this, the session was devoted to the intricacies of software defined network and this discourse was given by Dr Ankur Dumka, Associate Professor, WIT, Dehradun.

The conference received an overwhelming response. A total of around 200 papers were presented during the conference which ran for two successful days.

The conference closed with a ceremonial valedictory function in which the Chancellor and Chief Patron Jitender Joshi, Officiating Vice Chancellor Prof Rajesh Bahuguna, Director, UIT, Dr Muneesh Sethi, Convenor Dr Sunil Ghildilyal, organising chair Kapil Joshi, Avnish Kumar, Prashant Chaudhary, Parag Verma and Departmental heads were also present.