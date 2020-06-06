U’chal University holds ‘Tree Plantation Drive’

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 5 Jun: On the occasion of ‘World Environment Day’ a tree planting drive was organised in Uttaranchal University, here, today.

Chancellor Jitender Joshi also participated along with the Deans, Directors, Principals, the Heads of Departments and the faculty members of various departments at the plantation site. Social distancing was strictly followed. All present on the occasion planted a sapling, mostly comprising medicinal plants.

Chancellor Joshi disclosed that the entire university campus was under Green Campus Project as per the policy of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy of the Central Government, in which all the energy is being obtained through solar energy in the first phase.

Environment Day is the biggest annual event that takes place for positive environmental actions and has been celebrated since 1974. This is the day wherein every individual can display love for nature. The day also enables one to be more responsible in the way one deals with the surroundings.

Vice Chancellor (Officiating) Prof (Dr) Rajesh Bahuguna said that the University intended to organise various programmes in view of the theme of ‘Biodiversity’ assigned for this year’s World Environment Day. Biodiversity is typically a measure of variation at the genetic, species, and ecosystem level. This includes the University’s agreement with Uttarakhand’s Biodiversity Board under which various programmes of national and international level related to biodiversity will be organised in the University.

The programme was conducted by Dr Minakshi Memoria, with cooperation from Ved Prakash, Pradeep Dabral and Dheeraj Bisht.

Dr Muneesh Sethi, Dr Pradeep Suri, Dr Ajay Singh, Dr JP Mishra, Dr Poonam Rawat, Dr Shriya Goyal, Dr Anuj Mittal, Dr SK Shah, Dr Manish Badoni, Smriti Uniyal, Himanshu Goyal, KV Pokhriyal along with all the Department Heads and teachers were present on the occasion.