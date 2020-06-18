U’chal University pays Tribute to Martyrs of Galwan Valley

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 17 Jun: Heartfelt tribute was paid to the Martyrs of Galwan Valley at the Shourya Wall of Uttaranchal University, here, today. Officials and faculty members of the university arrived at the venue to offer flowers while observing social distancing norms in letter and spirit. Slogans were raised in the honour of the martyred soldiers. The entire campus echoed with patriotic slogans and sentiments. The venue witnessed deep anguish against China and deep reverence for the soldiers. Everyone at the campus was heard criticising China while praising the courage and valour of India’s brave soldiers.

University Chancellor Jitender Joshi offered his condolences for the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice for the motherland. “History will always remember our valiant warriors,” he declared. Officiating Vice-Chancellor Dr Rajesh Bahuguna observed that the fellow countrymen should keep their morale high in this hour of war like situation.

Among others who offered tributes to the Martyrs were Director Abhishek Joshi, Jagdish Joshi, Registrar Ajai Singh, Dr Poonam Rawat, Dr Sonam Sharma, Dr Ajay Singh, Dr Munish Sethi, Dr Anuj Mittal, Dr JP Mishra, Dr SK Shah, Manish Badoni, Shreya Goyal, Smriti Uniyal, Ved Prakash, Pawan Dabral, Dr SP Gairola and hundreds of faculty members.