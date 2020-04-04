U’chal University to feed 500 people daily till lock-down lasts

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 3 Apr: Uttaranchal University has come forward to help the needy people of Dehradun. From 30 March, inside the University’s Premnagar campus, food for 500 people is being prepared and handed over to the Uttarakhand Police. The police are passing this food on to the needy people.

The Chancellor of the University, Jitendra Joshi, along with his team today distributed food packets to 80 families of migrant labourers of Chhattisgarh, who are staying near Vasant Vihar. Along with this, each family was given 10 kgs of ration, each, in which all the necessary food items like flour, rice, sugar, salt, spices, tea, etc., were provided.

Jitendra Joshi has appealed to all the workers not to flee to their homes before the lock down opens, adding that the university will continue to provide 500 packets per day till the lock down opens.