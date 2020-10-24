UDAN scheme is in backward motion

By RP Bhatt

The people of Pithoragarh and surrounding districts, including Almora and Bageswar in the vast undulated terrain of Kumaon Himalayas, are well versed with the bitter realities of long hilly road travel to the big towns like New Delhi, Chandigarh and their own state capital, Dehradun, for various urgent reasons.

The UDAN scheme initiated by PM Narendra Modi came as a heavenly gift to the people of this area, who need to go to New Delhi and other towns from remote areas of Munsyari and Dharchula tehsil, and even remote areas of Bageswar district, which otherwise takes about 4 days by road transport. Now, with this scheme they can reach New Delhi form Pithoragarh in 35 minutes. But how many are getting this facility and are they even getting these regularly is the big question. At the present, it is totally a distorted form of service as planned by the GOI and even fully stopped now over the last several months much before the epidemic hit. This is a very irregular long break in a totally unreliable service by a very ill equipped airline never heard of before.

Since the inception of UDAN, Heritage Airways started providing services on this route. As of today, there is only 1 plane, a 9 seater between Delhi and Pithoragarh, and Dehradun and Pithoragarh, to and fro, flying very irregularly on some specific occasions. From inception till today, hardly about 10 percent of the flight days have seen operations. It is sad that, since February 2020, the flights to Pithoragarh from Dehradun/Delhi are not functioning at all. This aircraft and capacity was good only for the inauguration of these services, but not to continue in such rudimentary manner and thereafter, closing down. It has been realised by the DGCA (which has been apprised in detail of the situation, recently) and by the people of state, media and, probably, the State Government within one month of services that sustainability is very necessary for this route due to very high pressure and number of the passengers. Suitable strengthening is needed to make this busy route fully operational.

There is a huge rush and demand for these services running on only 9 seats availability against a demand for at least 100-200 travellers per day and can be only managed if at least ten planes fly from New Delhi to Pithoragarh and Dehradun to Pithoragarh to and fro regularly every day, which is impossible to do as per the existing capacity to run such numbers of subsidised air travel for masses through private operators.

The fact is that only 9 persons get a chance to travel by this plane (on the rare operational day) through advance booking, when the company suddenly opens the online booking on its site, against more than 2000 travelers demand at a particular time (slowly the number is decreasing because services are very irregular, uncertain, with no information about flights, two major flying problems have happened. It is not possible to get a ticket by anyone who is not sitting on the net like a falcon waiting for opening of seat reservations always booked for 15 days in 3-4 minutes of opening of booking.

The only solution to the situation is that at least two 9 or one 24 seat aircraft is made available for flying every day on this route by the operator and approved by DGCA under the UDAN scheme. Also, not depending upon UDAN alone, commercial operators could be allowed to operate on this route at market rates with the necessary certainty. This is not only very necessary action but also will be of great help to about 15-20 lakh population of Kumaon hills in the catchment area of this airport, including people from far flung areas, army jawans, police personnel, small businesspersons, students, hundreds of patients going out for specialised health care, various other groups like tourists, religious leaders, even Government officials, etc. It has to be remembered here that the Uttarakhand is still a money order based economy and there is huge out and in migration, a permanent feature of the state where access to air services is a very prime issue.

Immediate permission to commercial private airlines of the country to fly on this route freely as per market rates and flexibility, and thesubsidised service under UDAN are the need of the day. The airlines are interested to fly when they smell the huge market potential for their non- subsidised flights. This will immensely help people and also generate healthy competition between the airlines, making them regular and quality conscious. There are immense benefits of strengthening these air services in this important border area of country, very well known to all authorities in GOI.

The Naini Saini Airport, Pithoragarh, needs the status of a top operational airport by providing all equipment needed for safe flights in bad weather and even at night, as per the need. The first should be done immediately. It is pertinent to mention here that a regular and strong civil aviation system at Pithoragarh is also necessary as it is on the border area with China and Nepal.

On discussing this issue on different platforms with various stakeholders, it was found that people are very unhappy with the present status of flights in this sector and expressed anguish at the bad implementation of a very progressive and forward looking initiative taken by the Prime Minister.

(The author is a public policy and management expert, who has travelled widely in the Himalayas including Trans Himalayan area, an avid photographer and Himalayan habitat and geo-political expert)