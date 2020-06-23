UESL, DESL & SNS pay tribute to Galwan Martyrs

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 22 Jun: Under the aegis of Lt Col BM Thapa (Retd) Officiating President, Dehradun Ex-Services League (DESL), a large number of Uttarakhand Ex-Services League (UESL), DESL, Sanyukt Nagrik Sangthan (SNS) members paid tribute today to the 20 soldiers martyred in Galwan Valley, Ladakh.

The event was held at the Subhash Marg DESL office. Two minutes’ silence was observed and floral tribute offered to the martyred soldiers while maintaining social distance due to COVID-19. Slogans were raised by all against the Chinese army and in favour of the 20 martyred soldiers.

Those who spoke on the occasion were Brig KG Behl (Retd), Patron, DESL, and President, SNS, Brig RS Rawat (Retd), President, UESL, Col GS Cheema (Retd) and Col BM Thapa (Retd). The tactical and strategic scenario of Galwan Valley and the surprise operation of the Chinese army were also discussed.

The brutal tactics of the Chinese were severely condemned by all. Among those who paid tribute were Maj Gen D Lalji Singh, Brig VPPS Gosain, Colonels SS Thapa, AR Manhas, BS Shahi, BD Gambhir, GB Gurung, Majors BB Limbu, A Shahi, Captains US Bisht, AS Bhandari, NK Thapa, DS Panwar, Subedars SJ Thapa, Darwan Singh Bisht, LB Thapa, RP Sharma, Prakash Chandola, Rajendra Prasad, Rajesh Singh and many others.