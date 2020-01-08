UKD holds protest march, demands change in delimitation law

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 7 Jan: Uttarakhand Kranti Dal activists, today, attempted a march on the Vidhan Sabha and held a fast in support of their demand for delimitation of the state’s constituencies on the basis of area. They were stopped by the police at the Rispana Bridge barricading. The activists staged a protest in the rain to express their frustration with the government’s policies. A memorandum addressed to the Governor was also submitted on the occasion. This was followed by a dharna under the tin shed of a nearby shop. They complained that the government intended to delimit constituencies on the basis of population, which would lead to fewer seats in the hill areas. Pointing out that eighty percent of the state’s area comprised the hills, they said it was important that constituencies be formed on the basis of area. They wanted the state assembly to pass a resolution to this affect and send it to the Centre. They also demanded imposition of Article 371 in the state and opposed the ‘privatisation’ of THDC. Present on the occasion were Trivendra Singh Panwar, BD Raturi, Harish Pathak, AP Juyal, DK Pal, Sunil Dhyani, Kishan Rawat, Jai Prakash Upadhyay, Bahadur Singh Rawat, Prahlad Rawat, Lalit Bisht, Rekha, Rajendra Bisht, Pramila Rawat, etc.