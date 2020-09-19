UKD leader Diwakar Bhatt promises help to Shifan Court evictees

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

MUSSOORIE, 18 Sep: Uttarakhand Kranti Dal President Diwakar Bhatt, along with other leaders, visited the 84 evicted families of Shifan Court and promised them all possible help.

Addressing a press conference, Diwakar Bhatt said that Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat’s government had rendered the helpless families homeless and, in 2022, the people of the state would remove this government from power.

He urged Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat to come to his senses and work to rehabilitate these people. He recalled that the people of Uttarakhand had created the separate state in the way the martyrs had imagined it. He declared that the BJP would go in 2022 and the people would look towards the Uttarakhand Kranti Dal, which understands the pain of the people. He claimed that the UKD could not come up to the expectations of the people, earlier, due to internal factionalism. The party was now taking its ideology to the villages. The party would contest elections in all the 70 assembly constituencies of Uttarakhand in 2022.

Senior leader Shanti Bhatt said the state government had evicted the people for a ropeway, which was natural for the BJP as it served the industrialists and the capitalists. He said that UKD stood with the homeless people of Shifan Court. If an Uttarakhand Kranti Dal government was formed in the state, it would avenge the wrong done by other political parties. He alleged that the Municipal Chairman Anuj Gupta and MLA Ganesh Joshi were merely playing politics with the homeless people. The municipal administration should provide land for their rehabilitation.

Also present on the occasion were AP Juyal, Jai Prakash Upadhyay, Shanti Prasad Bhatt, Mahendra Singh Rawat, Sameer Mundepi, Sumesh Budakodi, Kamal Rana, Suman Rana, Rajat Aggarwal, Pradeep Bhandari, Sanjay Tamta and many others.