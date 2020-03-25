U’khand Assembly approves Budget for FY 2020-21

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

DEHRADUN, 25 Mar: As expected, the Uttarakhand Assembly today approved the Finance Bill tabled in the House during the first leg of the Budget Session held at Gairsain on 4 March. Given the unusual circumstances prevailing across the globe regarding the Corona pandemic, the Rs 53.52 thousand crore Budget for the Financial Year 2020-21 was approved by the House without any debate or discussion. With the approval of the budget and the CM’s statement to the House on the status of Corona infection in the state and the steps being taken by the government to combat it, the Budget session was adjourned sine die. It was also, perhaps, the first time that the media was not allowed entry into the House to cover the proceedings. Of course, the proceedings held today did not have any Question Hour or Zero Hour.