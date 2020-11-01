U’khand: Big challenge to curb spread of Corona during festive season

Dehradun, 31 Oct: While it is true that Uttarakhand has performed reasonably better as compared to many other states in dealing with the Corona pandemic, but several challenges still remain to be unresolved. Though the number of fresh cases of Covid-19 infection per day has fallen to below 400 as compared to more than a thousand per day two weeks ago, it is no time to relax as the festive season is currently on and the markets are crowded. Uttarakhand has crossed a figure of ten lakh Corona tests so far, but it remains a fact that the 4 plain districts namely Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar may have 72 percent of total cases of Corona but have actually conducted only 55 percent of the total tests so far. Clearly, this is an indication that these four districts need to test much more than they are presently doing. According to the public health experts, the ideal testing ratio in India, would be around 15,000 tests per lakh of population but in Uttarakhand it has been around 8770 per lakh of population. So, testing must improve.

It is a matter of relief that the recovery rate of the Corona patients in the state has improved to about 92 percent. The number of reported active cases has also come down to around 3,600. However, it must also be noted that the total number of test results awaited in the state is around 15,000 and it can be an issue of some concern.