U’khand Chapter of FICCI FLO holds webinar on ‘Impactful Leadership: The Attitude of Success’

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 28 Jun: The Uttarakhand Chapter of FICCI FLO organised a national webinar on ’Impactful Leadership: The Attitude of Success’. The Guest Speaker for the session was Arushi Nishank, Kathak Exponent, Founder of ‘Sparsh Ganga’, Environmentalist, Social Activist, Film Producer and Entrepreneur.

The webinar was attended by almost 100 women from all walks of life and emphasised on empowering women and motivating them to take up leadership roles during these tough times, as they are the backbone of the economy. Also, the audience was urged to support local products to make the artisans and farmers self-sufficient. The work done for the people of Uttarakhand by Sparsh Ganga was also mentioned, with more than five lakh farmers associated with it.

According to Kiran Bhatt Todaria, Chairperson, FICCI FLO, Uttarakhand Chapter, “We are happy to provide many interactive sessions on different topics for our esteemed members. This webinar was about ‘Impactful Women Leadership: The Attitude of Success’. I truly believe that it is easy to make a buck, but difficult to make a difference. In today’s crucial times, our purpose of life is not just to be happy but to be more productive and make a difference. We will be continuing the journey of empowering women in a meaningful way and carry the flag that FLO stands for ‘Power to Empower’.”

“It is an honour to speak on the topic of ‘Impactful Leadership: The Attitude of Success’, especially at a time when we in India are talking about ‘Aatmnirbhar Bharat’, said ‘Aarushi Pokhriyal’. “The qualities of a leader define the success and the impact it is going to have on the people she is working with. The need for every Indian now is to inculcate these qualities to ensure that India goes on the path of success to beat the challenges thrown at our door by COVID-19 pandemic. It is extremely important for the budding entrepreneurs to improvise on the steps taken by earlier generations and face the recent challenge head on.”

In her comments on the occasion, Dr Neha Sharma, Vice Chairperson, FICCI FLO Uttarakhand Chapter said, “We are happy to organise the webinar on ‘Impactful Women Leadership: The Attitude of Success’ to motivate the women to be self-sufficient and come out of their cocoon to make the difference in these tough times. Women are the backbone of the economy of Uttarakhand and have a lot of potential. Such sessions help in motivating the audience and encouraging them to unleash their potential for the betterment of society.”

Lily Bhatt, Television Anchor and Singer, Komal Batra, Senior Vice Chairperson, Gauri Suri, Secretary, Tripti, Joint Secretary, Ruchi Jain, Treasurer, and Charu Chauhan, Joint Treasurer, FICCI FLO Uttarakhand Chapter were present during the webinar.