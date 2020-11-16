U’khand gets approval of Rs 84.59 crores under Swachha Ganga Mission

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 13 Nov: The Centre has approved an amount of Rs 84.59 crores to Uttarakhand under the Rashtriya Swachha Ganga Mission. This amount would come in handy for the works related to the Haridwar Kumbh Mela scheduled to be held next year. The amount was approved at the request of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

The sanction includes Rs 79.12 crore for cleanliness, solid waste management and other activities at Haridwar Kumbh Mela, Rs 2.55 crore to Uttarakhand Peyjal Nigam for drinking water supply works, and Rs 2.92 crore for the Uttarakhand Jal Sansthan. With the said funds, sanitation works would also be taken up in Haridwar and towards implementation of the solid waste management action plan under Swachh Ganga Mission. The CM has claimed that the devotees coming to Kumbh Mela will benefit from the said allocation.

Chief Minister Rawat has thanked Union Water Power Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for the allocation and observed that the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti was providing full cooperation in the implementation of various schemes in Uttarakhand. The Chief Minister had earlier requested the Union Jal Shakti Minister for assistance for various works under the National Clean Ganga related to organising the Kumbh Mela, under which this amount had already been received by the state.