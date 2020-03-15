U’khand Govt declares Corona Virus COVID19 as epidemic

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

DEHRADUN, 14 Mar: Uttarakhand Government today took notice of the global pandemic Corona Virus (COVID19) and declared it as epidemic. At the cabinet meeting held here today, the government decided to enforce Uttarakhand Epidemic Disease COVID-19 Regulation Act 2020. Under the Act, the government would have all kinds of powers to prevent the spread of the epidemic. All schools, colleges, cinema theatres would remain closed till further notice. Only medical colleges would remain open. People have been directed not to gather in big numbers at any place. Those found violating of the orders would be punished under IPC Section 188 which provides for imprisonment of one to six months period. The Government has stated that it had adequate resources and equipment to deal with the epidemic. The Government medical colleges have been asked to create 50 percent additional posts on a temporary basis for 11 months and the health department has been directed to recruit more nurses and para medical staff. A fund has been set up with an amount of Rs 50 crores for meeting the medical expenses to deal with the epidemic. In case of any need, a prefabricated hospital with a capacity of 100 beds would be constructed in the state to deal with any emergency.